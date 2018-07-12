Southeastern Grocers Continues to Fight Hunger with More Than 3.6 Million Meals Donated to Feeding America® This Summer 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--This summer, Southeastern Grocers’ loyal customers and associates banded together to combat hunger in their local communities. With their dedicated support, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, raised nearly $218,000 through an in-store Hunger Relief Program. In partnership with 25 Feeding America® local food banks, the grocer also provided more than $150,000 in fresh produce and shelf-stable SE Grocers products to food insecure communities in which it serves.

Recognizing the ongoing need to fight hunger in local communities, SEG Gives Foundation activated a two-week, company-wide Hunger Relief Program in all stores from June 27 through July 10, inviting customers to help in the fight against hunger by donating during checkout. The Hunger Relief Program also allowed Southeastern Grocers associates the opportunity to positively impact their local communities by volunteering with partner food banks at mobile pantries throughout the Southeast.

“We want to recognize and thank our generous customers and associates for their contributions to this important cause through our Feeding America partner food banks,” said Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We care passionately about the deep impacts of food insecurity in our communities and we were proud to implement the Hunger Relief Program to raise funds in our stores, provide meals through mobile pantries and food donations to serve those who struggle to put food on their tables, especially over the summer. We are committed to being a company that our associates, customers and communities can always count on.”

“Thank you Southeastern Grocers for engaging the community to fight hunger,” said Matt Knott, President of Feeding America. “The summer is a key time to support families in need. By utilizing their customers and associates to raise awareness and funds, SEG continues to be a critical partner in the fight to end hunger for their communities.”

The SEG Gives Foundation will continue to support its official partnership with Feeding America through various initiatives that foster strong relationships between stores and local food banks, including volunteer efforts throughout its footprint and continued contributions. Since 2005, more than 175 million pounds of food has been donated from BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores through the grocers’ ongoing Food Rescue program. Customers can also find additional information on the partnership between SEG Gives Foundation and Feeding America® at www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

1 One dollar donated can provide at least 10 meals to families in need, according to feedingamerica.org.

