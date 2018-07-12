Wellness Co-working Company WORK WELL WIN Opens Greenwich, Connecticut’s First Co-working Location

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--WORK WELL WIN, a well-working and flexible workspace company, announced the opening of its Greenwich location at 330 Railroad Avenue. The space will also serve as the company’s headquarters.

WORK WELL WIN spaces are built around core elements of wellness to include amenities like purified air and water, optimal natural light, ergonomic furniture and standing desks, fruit-infused water and private phone booths. These features help members concentrate on their day-to-day projects, while being mindful of their health.

The space is a collaboration between Albina Dobruskin, Granoff Architects and Cecilia Walker, Head of Design at WORK WELL WIN. To highlight the building’s historical roots, WORK WELL WIN incorporated industrial elements including exposed brick, ceiling and ductwork, naturally lit hallways, contemporary industrial lighting, metal accents, filtered air systems, a moss plant wall and a 1,000-year-old petrified live-edge wood kitchen counter.

Seamless integration of wellness with flexible terms

Founded by former WeWork Head of Domestic Development Frank Bistrian, WORK WELL WIN creates collaborative workspaces for remote executives, Fortune 500 professionals and solopreneurs seeking premier amenities, privacy and an environment that seamlessly integrates wellness into the workday, while also providing a variety of flexible terms for companies of all sizes.

“We know that wellness impacts and influences productivity, engagement and health,” said Frank Bistrian, CEO of WORK WELL WIN. “There is a growing demand for wellness-oriented amenities incorporated into a workspace environment. We infuse wellness into both the design and operations of all our spaces and are the first co-working solution that provides companies an unparalleled professional wellness environment from which to scale.”

WORK WELL WIN currently has eight locations in development within the U.S. and anticipates opening 90 spaces in the next five years.

About WORK WELL WIN

WORK WELL WIN is a well-working company that fuses design and wellness into the collaborative co-working environment. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT with eight locations within the U.S. in development, WORK WELL WIN boasts amenities such as high-speed internet, top-of-the-line printers, private phone booths, natural light, purified water and smart thermal and acoustic factors to maximize a holistic environment with flexible terms to attract companies looking for corporate satellite offices, individual entrepreneurs and professionals seeking a new level of wellness to improve productivity, engagement and health.

