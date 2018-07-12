CareCloud’s Breeze Helps Physician Practices Connect with Spanish-Speaking Patients

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--As part of a continued drive to improve every aspect of a patient’s experience and make healthcare more accessible, CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, is making its patient experience management platform, Breeze, available in Spanish. Through Breeze en Español, medical groups now will be able to remove the complexity and difficulty of scheduling, checking-in, checking-out and paying bills for their Spanish-speaking patients.

“A good patient experience is language neutral,” said Juan Molina, CareCloud’s vice president of strategy and business development. “We built Breeze because we knew there was a better way for practices to be able to organize themselves around the patient experience. A big part of its appeal so far has been how easy it is for practices to customize what information they ask of patients and how they engage with them at every step. With the launch of Breeze en Español, our clients can offer the same modern experience to their Spanish-speaking patients.”

New research examining the patient experience from the perspective of patients speaking different languages, including Spanish, found that speaking a language other than English added another layer of complexity and difficulty regarding the patients’ basic interactions with doctors and staff. Additionally, patients in the study described a general concern as to whether doctors and patients fully understood each other when having to work through an interpreter. In addition to poor communication, the study highlighted organizational factors that most detract from the patient experience, including providers who did not know their health histories, asked repetitive questions and ordered duplicate tests as well as poor care coordination.

With Breeze en Español, medical groups may now offer their Spanish-speaking patients the option of using their tablets, smartphones and office kiosks to review and complete all of their the medical and administrative activities involved with their visits in their preferred language. More than 1,200 providers have signed up for Breeze since it launched in October 2017. Breeze’s mobile and web apps allow patients to manage their doctors’ appointments from any device, fill out necessary insurance and medical forms, and manage payments anywhere, anytime. The platform runs natively on First Data’s Clover Station, any iOS or Android device, and on the web.

Breeze is part of the company’s comprehensive health IT platform which has received numerous industry awards and recognitions, most recently being rated by KLAS as a top cloud-based provider of revenue cycle management services for ambulatory practices in 2017 and being named a finalist for the 2017 SIIA Codie Award for best Healthcare Technology innovation. The company’s highly flexible, customizable, and modern platform is enabling CareCloud to rapidly deploy new features to all clients in record time, so they can collect every dollar - from patients or payers. In April, the company released Breeze Shop, a fully featured, enterprise-class retail solution that allows practices to set up their online store in a few minutes with a wizard-like store configurator.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM) for high-growth medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.2 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.

