Vietnam disciplines communications minister over pay TV deal

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam has disciplined the country's communications minister for approving a mobile phone operator's purchase of a stake in a private pay TV provider, a deal that caused serious financial losses to the state.

Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan was given a warning and removed as head of the ministry's party organization following a meeting Thursday of the all-powerful Politburo chaired by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the party said on its website.

Le Nam Tra, former chairman of Mobifone, the country's second largest mobile phone operator, and communications ministry official Pham Dinh Trong have been arrested for violating regulations when Mobifone bought a stake in Audio Visual Global joint stock company.