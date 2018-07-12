Capango Launches New Mobile-First Retail Job Matching Platform, Quickly Connecting Job Seekers to Opportunities without Resumes

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Capango, a mobile-first retail job matching platform that connects job seekers to rewarding opportunities without resumes, announced today the launch of its flagship product under the same name. Developed by the team behind Natural Insight, a leading provider of a cloud-based advanced retail execution and workforce management platform, Capango bridges the gap between incredible retail talent and great jobs. By focusing on a job seeker’s unique interests, talents and abilities, Capango transforms the job seeking experience while reversing the commoditization of hourly retail workers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005144/en/

Capango Passion Card (Graphic: Business Wire)

The retail industry is booming with nearly 723,000 job openings recorded in April this year according to the National Retail Federation’s latest report. Natural Insight customers alone are looking to fill more than 80,000 job openings this year. To help the industry face the challenge of filling these jobs efficiently, Capango designed a radically new approach to retail recruiting, streamlining and simplifying the process while enabling a more engaged and qualified workforce. Through an exclusive partnership with one of the largest retail associations, Shop!, more than 350,000 retail job seekers who were formerly using the retail recruiter have been invited to sign up with Capango.

“Having been in the retail industry for more than 30 years, one of the biggest challenges we’ve seen retailers struggle with is the ability to find and retain qualified retail talent,” said Stefan Midford, president and CEO of Capango and Natural Insight. “Everyone is still playing by the same playbook and using traditional resumes and job boards to vet candidates. We felt that this is a badly outdated model and have spent the past two years developing Capango to not only meet the needs of today’s mobile workforce, but to also connect them with jobs that they love.”

A holistic recruiting engine, Capango benefits both ends of the hiring spectrum. With its easy-to-use, free mobile app, Capango reduces the time it takes to find the perfect retail job from hours to minutes. Job seekers never have to answer the same question twice and are matched with opportunities based on their unique “powers” (skills and abilities) and “passions” (preferences and interests) as well as location and travel preferences. In lieu of boring resumes, job seekers can upload a quick 60-second video, enabling them to let their personalities shine and convey to employers what they want to do rather than what they can do. Once matched to opportunities, job seekers can simply swipe right to express interest, saving them the trouble of hunting through hundreds of irrelevant job postings.

For employers, Capango enables a more qualified and engaged workforce leading to low employee turnover and an increase in sales. Through Capango’s proprietary matching algorithm, employers can immediately access a funnel of qualified job seekers, with the best candidates scored and located right on top. Job seekers who don’t meet the requirements don’t clutter the funnel, eliminating the need for employers to sift through hundreds of unqualified applications. With easy-to-skim profiles, personalized video intros and in-app chat, Capango empowers employers to locate the right hire faster.

“Shop! represents more than 2,000-member companies worldwide that look to us to bring value to the global retail market,” said Todd Dittman, COO and executive director of Shop!. “As an organization dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, the decision to partner with Capango was easy. We’re excited about Capango’s new approach and look forward to helping our members better navigate recruitment challenges.”

From college students to working parents and retirees, Capango offers retail jobs that fit the demands of every age, demographic, lifestyle and schedule. Designed for job seekers and employers alike, Capango provides a one-of-its-kind retail job matching platform for the next generation.

The free mobile app is available for download in Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about Capango visit https://www.capango.com/.

About Capango

Capango provides a highly focused, mobile-first retail job matching platform that quickly connects qualified job seekers to rewarding opportunities without resumes through a proprietary matching algorithm. Unlike traditional job boards, Capango eliminates the need to sift through boring resumes and lengthy applications, focusing instead on a candidate’s “powers” and “passions.” For employers, this means direct access to qualified, passionate workers, making hiring fast and cost-effective. Developed by the team behind Natural Insight, a leading provider of a cloud-based advanced retail execution and workforce management platform, Capango bridges the gap between incredible retail talent and great jobs. To learn more about Capango, visit http://www.capango.com/ and follow on Twitter @CapangoLife.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005144/en/

CONTACT: Gabriel Marketing Group

Amanda Corey, 703-483-3678

amandac@gabrielmarketing.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES RETAIL OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Capango

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 06:13 AM/DISC: 07/12/2018 06:13 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005144/en