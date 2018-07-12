Thousands still in shelters after deadly flooding in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — About 7,000 people are still in evacuation shelters after severe flooding and landslides last week in western Japan that caused at least 200 deaths.

The disastrously heavy rainfall caused damage over a widespread area, with most of the deaths in and around Hiroshima. Power and water outages were common and caused hardship in the extreme heat that followed, and damage to roads and railway tracks disrupted deliveries of food and relief supplies.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday that 200 deaths had been confirmed and another person was found without vital signs.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited an evacuation center in the region Wednesday promising to help. He canceled a trip to Europe and the Middle East because of the disaster.