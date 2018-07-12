  1. Home
China Airlines increases direct flights between Taiwan and Rome

China Airlines has increased weekly direct flights between Taoyuan airport and Rome to three per week

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/12 17:58

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's China Airlines (中華航空公司) announced it has increased its number of weekly direct flights from Taipei to Rome to three, to cater to growing European tourism, reported CNA.

The three weekly flights are scheduled to depart from Rome at 11.05 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and touch down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5.45 a.m. The new timetable will enter into force this month.

Tsai Kuang-cheng (蔡光政), general manager of China Airlines' Italy branch said the decision to increase the number of flights was to make best use of the airlines' new Airbus A350 and to service growing demand by Taiwanese tourists.

Tsai said he also hoped that the additional flights will allow Taiwanese expats a more convenient means of returning home.

To maximize the benefit of the new flight schedule, China Airlines has also entered into an a code share agreement with Italy's national carrier, Alitalia, to allow passengers from Italy's other five major centers to make a domestic transfer within Italy.

The code share agreement will service Catania, Florence, Milan, Palermo and Venice, allowing passengers from these airports to easily transfer to Rome before flying to Taiwan.
