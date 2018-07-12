Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures

John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Pres
John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Pre
John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and Tokyo Olympic organizing committee Pres
John Coates, third from left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and Tokyo Olympic organizing com
John Coates, left, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, helps Tokyo Olympic organizing committee P
John Coates, chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics walks near a Japanese and the Olympics flags afte
TOKYO (AP) — The head of an IOC inspection team says organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will explore all options to combat the extreme summer heat that will likely prevail in the Japanese capital during the games.
John Coates was in Tokyo for a two-day inspection of the city's preparations for the games which are just two years away.
The 2020 Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 when temperatures in central Tokyo can exceed 35 degrees Celsius (95 F). It's common to see thousands of people rushed to hospitals with heatstroke during those months.
Experts have warned the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo has escalated in recent years, while noting the Olympics are expected to take place in conditions when sports activities should normally be halted.