Taiwanese weather official calls Typhoon Maria ‘a wonderful typhoon’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For a country used to coping with disasters brought upon by typhoons during summer, Taiwan is considered lucky by some weather officials to have been spared serious damage from the fast moving Typhoon Maria, reports said, with one calling it “what a wonderful typhoon!”

Downgraded to a mild typhoon and making its way towards Fujian on July 11, the storm had been forecast to wreak havoc in Taiwan with torrential rains and strong gusts of wind. Instead, it changed its course 20 kilometers north after its radius touched the landmass of northern Taiwan with reduced severity of winds and rainfall as a result.

Lu Guo-chen (呂國臣), director of the Weather Forecast Center at the Central Weather Bureau, heaved a sigh of relief learning that Maria had only skirted Taiwan and moved past it to the north with no major damages nor fatalities reported across the island.

Citing estimates, Lu said Maria was accompanied by 400 to 500 mm rainfall, half the amount brought by past typhoons of the same scale, while substantially replenishing the reservoirs in northern Taiwan that helped address water shortage gripping the island over the past months. “What a wonderful typhoon!” he exclaimed.