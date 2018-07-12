HTC to release world’s first ‘blockchain smart phone’ later this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world's first "blockchain smart phone", the HTC Exodus will be available to buy before the end of the year for around US$1,000 (NT$30,500) said Phil Chen, HTC's Chief Crypto Officer in an interview with The Verge.

In May this year HTC announced the HTC Exodus, the world's first blockchain powered smart phone with little detail. More information about the smart phone is beginning to emerge.

The Exodus is committed to security and decentralized applications, allowing for consumers to take ownership of their identity and data, rather than having that information stored on a centralized cloud.

In an interview with The Verge, HTC's Chief Crypto Officer Steve Chen said the HTC Exodus will be available by the end of the year and will be for sale at a "comparable" price as its competitor, Sirin Labs' Finney.

The phone will be available everywhere in the world except China, due to the exceptional rules placed on how Android mobile phones work in China, said Chen to The Verge.

The Exodus will come with the Ethereum-based game "CryptoKitties" pre-installed.

The Exodus will include support for both the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, reports say.

More details about the HTC Exodus is expected sometime during Q3 2018.