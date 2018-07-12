British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani officials say a British Airways flight carrying 214 people from London to Mumbai has made an emergency landing at a Baku airport. No one was hurt.

The captain of flight BAW199 requested an emergency landing at Baku's Heydar Aliyev airport early Thursday after a failure of the left engine on the Boeing-777, the airport said in a statement.

The plane landed safely at around 6:30 a.m. local time. The passengers were taken to the airport's transit zone and were given food and drink.

British Airways officials could not immediately be reached for comment.