14 national forest recreational areas across Taiwan closed during Typhoon Maria reopened

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Fourteen national forest recreational areas across Taiwan closed during Typhoon Maria have been reopened after the typhoon had moved away from the island, the Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Wednesday.

For the sake of safety during Typhoon Maria, the Forestry Bureau closed 14 forest recreational areas on Juy 10.

After the land warnings for Typhoon Maria had been lifted, the Forestry Bureau personnel across the country had patrolled and cleaned up the forest recreational areas and their facilities, including trails, the agency said, adding that it would reopen 14 recreational areas at noon on Thursday (July 12) after making sure they are safe to visit.

These 14 recreational areas that have been reopened are Basianshan, Kenting, Manyueyuan, Dasyueshan, Shuangliu, Hehuanshan, Jhihbe, Dongyanshan, Aowanda, Guanwu, Alishan, Fuyuan, Wuling and Chihnan

However, the four forest recreational areas--Taipingshan, Siangyang, Neidong, and Tengjhih--will remain closed, the agency said.

For updated information about the forest recreational areas across Taiwan and whether they are open or not, please visit Forestry Bureau’s website, or the bureau’s Taiwan Forest Recreation website.

