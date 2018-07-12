Shizo Abe sincerely thanks Taiwan for support in wake of flood

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thanked Taiwan for its condolences and support on July 10, in response to flooding last week, which reportedly killed 176 people.
"Taiwan old friends do not change, your goodwill encourages us to revive" said Abe in a Chinese-language tweet.
Heavy rain leading to flooding and landslides beginning on July 5 has reportedly killed 176 people, with dozens still missing. Tens of thousands of workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help the people.
On July 9, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledged to donate NT$6 million (US$197,612) to Japan to aid in reconstruction efforts.
Abe expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Taiwan's condolences, and for the care and assistance provided to Japan by all walks of life in Taiwan.
"Natural disasters such as heavy rains and earthquakes are major issues that we face together. I hope that we will work together in the future and overcome difficulties!" Abe added.
Taiwan President Tsai (蔡英文) offered her condolences and said Taiwan is ready and willing to provide the necessary support to Japan, in a Japanese language tweet on July 7.
衷心感謝真心的慰問。已經收到來自台灣各界的關懷協助之意和迅速向災區捐款,對此表示由衷的謝意。— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) July 10, 2018
東日本大地震之際,台灣老朋友們的暖人心懷支援,也令我們都刻骨銘心。
台灣老朋友不変的友情鼓勵我們復興。
暴雨和地震等自然災害是我們共同面臨的重大課題。希望今後也同心協力,共渡困難！ https://t.co/iDVKMJJeP9