Shizo Abe sincerely thanks Taiwan for support in wake of flood

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thanked Taiwan for its condolences and support on July 10, in response to flooding last week, which reportedly killed 176 people.

"Taiwan old friends do not change, your goodwill encourages us to revive" said Abe in a Chinese-language tweet.

Heavy rain leading to flooding and landslides beginning on July 5 has reportedly killed 176 people, with dozens still missing. Tens of thousands of workers and volunteers have been mobilized to help the people.

On July 9, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledged to donate NT$6 million (US$197,612) to Japan to aid in reconstruction efforts.

Abe expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Taiwan's condolences, and for the care and assistance provided to Japan by all walks of life in Taiwan.

"Natural disasters such as heavy rains and earthquakes are major issues that we face together. I hope that we will work together in the future and overcome difficulties!" Abe added.

Taiwan President Tsai (蔡英文) offered her condolences and said Taiwan is ready and willing to provide the necessary support to Japan, in a Japanese language tweet on July 7.





