Pacquiao predicts action-filled fight against Matthysse

Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse speaks as Philippine senator and boxing hero Manny Pacquiao smiles during a press conference in Ku
Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse listens to questions from the media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday,
World Welterweight Championship belt is displayed at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Champion Lucas Matthysse a
Philippine senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao trains at a press preview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Pacquiao is sched
Philippine senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao trains at a press preview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Pacquiao is sched
Philippine senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao trains at a press preview in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Pacquiao is sched
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao says he is prepared for an action-packed fight against aggressive Argentinian Lucas Matthysse in Sunday's world title bout.
The fight comes a year after Pacquiao, who turns 40 in December, lost his World Boxing Organization welterweight title in a shock defeat to Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane.
Pacquiao says he chose to fight Matthysse, the current World Boxing Association welterweight champion, because the Argentinian is aggressive and they could both provide a "lot of action" in the ring.
He said Thursday that victory will be determined by "talent and skill inside the ring." Matthysse said he is determined to defend his title and isn't concerned that it could end Pacquiao's career if the Filipino boxer loses.