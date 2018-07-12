The Latest: Trump holding series of 1-on-1 meetings at NATO

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump will be meeting with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine and Georgia as he kicks off his second day at the NATO summit in Brussels.

The president will also be attending a pair of meetings of the North Atlantic Council before he departs for the United Kingdom.

Trump's first day of meetings with leaders of the military alliance was contentious, with Trump demanding nations spend far more on defense and accusing Germany of being "totally controlled" by Russia because of a pipeline project.

Trump's next stop will be London, where he'll be meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May's government is in turmoil over how to exit the European Union following the Brexit vote.

__

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is tearing into this week's NATO summit. He's questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy, torching an ally and proposing a massive increase in European defense spending.

Trump on Wednesday turned a harsh spotlight on Germany's own ties to Russia. He declared that a natural gas pipeline venture with Moscow has left Angela Merkel's government "totally controlled" and "captive" to Russia.

The attack against a core ally comes days before Trump is set to meet one-on-one with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump questioned the necessity of the alliance that formed a bulwark against Soviet aggression.

He tweeted after a day of contentious meetings: "What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy?"