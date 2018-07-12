Chicago mayor meets Chinese VP amid trade conflict

BEIJING (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, on a mission to salvage business deals threatened by a tariff war, says Chinese officials expressed confidence during his visit to Beijing that they can survive the spiraling dispute with Washington.

Emanuel said Thursday that he met with Vice President Wang Qishan and China's commerce minister this week in an effort to lock in a $1.3 billion deal for a Chinese company to assemble rail cars in Chicago.

Beijing's tariff battle with President Donald Trump has rattled businesses that worry trade and investment will be disrupted.

Emanuel says, "They wanted to communicate obviously that this is not their preference. They would rather work something out, but they're not scared if this is where it goes."