Photo of the Day: Grabbing infinity stone from Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Monday, the eve of the arrival of Typhoon Maria, a Taiwanese American captured this fanciful photo of a himself seeming to pinch the sun next to Taipei 101 as it sets over the Taipei skyline.

The photographer, 34-year-old Steve Chin, who is an IT project manager, posted the image on Tuesday (July 10) on social media site Reddit with and described it as "finding my own infinity stone on top of Xiangshan in Taipei, Taiwan during a glorious sunset." The "infinity stone" is a reference to the film "Avengers: Infinity War" in which the villain Thanos seeks to capture the six most powerful gems in the universe to create the Infinity Gauntlet, which would make him omnipotent.

Chin, who has lived in Taiwan for seven years, said the exceptionally clear conditions before Typhoon Maria arrived inspired him to take a sunset photo and "I just wanted to put a little creative twist on it, and that's where my fingers come in."



Sunset over Taipei. (Photo by Steve Chin)