Israel hits Syrian posts after drone breached its airspace

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says it has targeted Syrian military positions after an unmanned drone entered its airspace from Syria the previous day.

It says the overnight strikes were in retaliation for the Syrian drone, which entered Israel on Wednesday and was downed with a Patriot missile.

That incident came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin about Syria and Iran.

Russia has been Syrian President Bashar Assad's key ally in the Syrian civil war.

Israel's main concern is to keep archenemy Iran, also an Assad ally, as far away from its border as possible — along with its proxy, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence on its doorstep in neighboring Syria.