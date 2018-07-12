Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|30x—4
|12
|1
Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Wood, Andriese (2), Yarbrough (5), Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Yarbrough 8-4. L_Zimmermann 4-1. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_Detroit, McCann (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (18), Kiermaier (2).
___
|Kansas City
|301
|000
|001—5
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|303
|00x—8
|15
|1
B.Smith, Sparkman (4), Romero (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Lynn, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Busenitz (8) and B.Wilson. W_Lynn 7-7. L_Sparkman 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas 2 (19), Perez (12). Minnesota, Dozier (15), Morrison (11).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|2
|Boston
|010
|030
|00x—4
|11
|0
Colon, Diekman (7), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Sale, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 10-4. L_Colon 5-7. Sv_Kimbrel (28).
___
|New York
|005
|001
|111—9
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Gray, Cole (7), Shreve (9) and Romine, Higashioka; Bundy, Wright Jr. (5), Marinez (6), Hart (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 6-7. L_Bundy 6-9. HRs_New York, Bird (7), Romine (6), Wade (1).
___
|Oakland
|300
|301
|001—8
|10
|0
|Houston
|000
|210
|000—3
|7
|2
Bassitt, Pagan (6), Dull (8), Buchter (9) and Phegley; McCullers, Peacock (5), Sipp (6), Perez (8), Harris (9) and Federowicz. W_Bassitt 2-3. L_McCullers 10-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (9). Houston, White (1).
___
|Seattle
|001
|200
|000—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Barria, Bedrosian (6), Robles (7), McGuire (8), Drake (9) and Maldonado. W_Gonzales 10-5. L_Barria 5-6. Sv_Diaz (36). HRs_Seattle, Freitas (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|500—5
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|060
|001
|02x—9
|12
|0
Gaviglio, Petricka (2), Mayza (4), Santos (6), Axford (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 7-5. L_Gaviglio 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (14), Travis (6). Atlanta, Albies 2 (20).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|020—
|4
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|209
|600
|20x—19
|19
|0
Mahle, Rainey (3), Stephens (4), Crockett (7), Blandino (8) and Barnhart, Casali; Carrasco, Plutko (6) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 10-5. L_Mahle 7-7. Sv_Plutko (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (15), Winker (7). Cleveland, Kipnis (9), Ramirez 2 (27), Lindor (25).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|21x—4
|7
|1
Weaver, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina; Rodon, Minaya (8), Soria (8) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 2-3. L_Weaver 5-8. Sv_Soria (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Kelley (7), J.Miller (8) and Wieters; Tr.Williams, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Tr.Williams 7-7. L_G.Gonzalez 6-6. Sv_Vazquez (20). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (11).
___
|Chicago
|001
|020
|100
|000
|0—4
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|000
|000
|1—5
|14
|0
Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), J.Wilson (8), Farrell (9), Morrow (11), Norwood (12) and Caratini, Contreras; Cueto, Blach (6), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), D.Rodriguez (11) and Posey. W_D.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Norwood 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (18), Heyward (6), Bryant (10). San Francisco, d'Arnaud (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|3—3
|4
|0
Velasquez, Neshek (7), Arano (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9), Leiter Jr. (10) and Knapp; deGrom, Familia (9), Gsellman (10) and Mesoraco. W_Gsellman 6-2. L_Leiter Jr. 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|020
|000—4
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|301
|000
|001—5
|8
|1
F.Peralta, J.Barnes (4), Jennings (6), Ta.Williams (8), Knebel (9), Lopez (10) and Nottingham; Straily, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Conley (10), E.Hernandez (11) and Holaday. W_E.Hernandez 1-5. L_Lopez 0-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (15).
___
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|Colorado
|543
|610
|00x—19
|19
|0
S.Miller, De La Rosa (2), Hirano (4), Descalso (4), Avila (7) and Avila, J.Murphy; Marquez, Almonte (7), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters, T.Murphy. W_Marquez 8-8. L_S.Miller 0-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (21). Colorado, Marquez (1), Gonzalez 2 (10), Blackmon (18), Desmond (18).
___
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
|5
|2
Maeda, Alexander (6), Hudson (7), Floro (8), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Lucchesi, Maton (5), Cimber (7), Stammen (8), Hughes (9) and Hedges. W_Maeda 6-5. L_Lucchesi 4-5. Sv_Jansen (25). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (18).