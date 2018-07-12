  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 13:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 74 286 75 100 .350
Altuve Hou 95 374 62 125 .334
JMartinez Bos 88 339 68 112 .330
Segura Sea 86 356 63 117 .329
Trout LAA 93 322 68 101 .314
MMachado Bal 92 354 46 111 .314
Simmons LAA 82 305 43 95 .311
MDuffy TB 76 300 30 93 .310
Brantley Cle 80 326 50 100 .307
Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; Haniger, Seattle, 65; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 65; KDavis, Oakland, 63; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 60.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.