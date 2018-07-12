  1. Home
Amnesty urges 'war crimes' probe on UAE-run prisons in Yemen

By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 13:09

FILE - In this May 9, 2017 photo, shows a deserted cell in the public section of Aden Central Prison is shown in in Aden, Yemen. A separate, closed wi

FILE -- In this May 11, 2017 file photo, a former detainee covers his face for fear of being detained again, as he shows how he was kept in handcuffs

FILE - In this May 11, 2017 photo file photo, families show lists of loved ones they believe are being held at a secret prison in Riyan airport, part

FILE - In this Monday, June 25, 2018 file photo, Yemeni actor Nasser al-Anbari, in brown shirt, is greeted by his family and friends after his release

FILE - This undated file photo obtained by The Associated Press shows a drawing of a prisoner being abused at a prison in Yemen run by the United Arab

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group is calling for an investigation into alleged disappearances, torture and likely deaths in prisons run by the United Arab Emirates and allied militias in southern Yemen, as possible war crimes.

Amnesty International says it has documented "systemic enforced disappearance and torture and other ill-treatment, amounting to war crimes" in the facilities.

Thursday's report says "some (detainees are) feared to have died in custody."

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015.

The Associated Press reported last year that the UAE and its allied militias were running a network of secret detention facilities, beyond the control of Yemeni government. In June, the AP revealed that hundreds of detainees had been subjected to sexual abuse and torture.