Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 13:06
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 200 000—2 7 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 30x—4 12 1

Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Wood, Andriese (2), Yarbrough (5), Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Yarbrough 8-4. L_Zimmermann 4-1. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_Detroit, McCann (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (18), Kiermaier (2).

___

Kansas City 301 000 001—5 9 1
Minnesota 020 303 00x—8 15 1

B.Smith, Sparkman (4), Romero (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Lynn, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Busenitz (8) and B.Wilson. W_Lynn 7-7. L_Sparkman 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas 2 (19), Perez (12). Minnesota, Dozier (15), Morrison (11).

___

Texas 000 000 020—2 9 2
Boston 010 030 00x—4 11 0

Colon, Diekman (7), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Sale, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 10-4. L_Colon 5-7. Sv_Kimbrel (28).

___

New York 005 001 111—9 14 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

Gray, Cole (7), Shreve (9) and Romine, Higashioka; Bundy, Wright Jr. (5), Marinez (6), Hart (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 6-7. L_Bundy 6-9. HRs_New York, Bird (7), Romine (6), Wade (1).

___

Oakland 300 301 001—8 10 0
Houston 000 210 000—3 7 2

Bassitt, Pagan (6), Dull (8), Buchter (9) and Phegley; McCullers, Peacock (5), Sipp (6), Perez (8), Harris (9) and Federowicz. W_Bassitt 2-3. L_McCullers 10-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (9). Houston, White (1).

___

Seattle 001 200 000—3 6 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0

Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas; Barria, Bedrosian (6), Robles (7), McGuire (8), Drake (9) and Maldonado. W_Gonzales 10-5. L_Barria 5-6. Sv_Diaz (36). HRs_Seattle, Freitas (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 500—5 8 2
Atlanta 060 001 02x—9 12 0

Gaviglio, Petricka (2), Mayza (4), Santos (6), Axford (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 7-5. L_Gaviglio 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (14), Travis (6). Atlanta, Albies 2 (20).

___

Cincinnati 000 011 020— 4 11 1
Cleveland 209 600 20x—19 19 0

Mahle, Rainey (3), Stephens (4), Crockett (7), Blandino (8) and Barnhart, Casali; Carrasco, Plutko (6) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 10-5. L_Mahle 7-7. Sv_Plutko (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (15), Winker (7). Cleveland, Kipnis (9), Ramirez 2 (27), Lindor (25).

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 1
Chicago 000 010 21x—4 7 1

Weaver, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Molina; Rodon, Minaya (8), Soria (8) and Narvaez. W_Rodon 2-3. L_Weaver 5-8. Sv_Soria (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0
Pittsburgh 002 000 00x—2 7 0

G.Gonzalez, Kelley (7), J.Miller (8) and Wieters; Tr.Williams, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Tr.Williams 7-7. L_G.Gonzalez 6-6. Sv_Vazquez (20). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (11).

___

Chicago 001 020 100 000 0—4 11 2
San Francisco 400 000 000 000 1—5 14 0
(13 innings)

Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), J.Wilson (8), Farrell (9), Morrow (11), Norwood (12) and Caratini, Contreras; Cueto, Blach (6), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), D.Rodriguez (11) and Posey. W_D.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Norwood 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (18), Heyward (6), Bryant (10). San Francisco, d'Arnaud (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000 0—0 6 1
New York 000 000 000 3—3 4 0
(10 innings)

Velasquez, Neshek (7), Arano (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9), Leiter Jr. (10) and Knapp; deGrom, Familia (9), Gsellman (10) and Mesoraco. W_Gsellman 6-2. L_Leiter Jr. 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13).

___

Milwaukee 101 000 020 000—4 8 1
Miami 000 301 000 001—5 8 1
(12 innings)

F.Peralta, Barnes (4), Jennings (6), Ta.Williams (8), Knebel (9), Lopez (10) and Nottingham; Straily, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Conley (10), E.Hernandez (11) and Holaday. W_E.Hernandez 1-5. L_Lopez 0-1. HRs_Miami, Bour (15).

___

Arizona 100 001 000— 2 6 0
Colorado 543 610 00x—19 19 0

S.Miller, De La Rosa (2), Hirano (4), Descalso (4), Avila (7) and Avila, J.Murphy; Marquez, Almonte (7), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters, T.Murphy. W_Marquez 8-8. L_S.Miller 0-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (21). Colorado, Marquez (1), Gonzalez 2 (10), Blackmon (18), Desmond (18).