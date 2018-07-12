Chinese professor suspended following misconduct complaints

BEIJING (AP) — A leading Chinese university has suspended a prominent primatologist in a victory for China's slow-building #MeToo movement.

Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou said in a Thursday statement on social media that it would suspend Zhang Peng and revoke his honorary titles after confirming two complaints from female students. The university did not disclose the allegations, but said it had "zero tolerance" for teacher misconduct and would resolutely safeguard students' legal rights.

Zhang held visiting positions at the University of Wisconsin and University of Kyoto and had been inducted into a prestigious national fellowship program in China.

The #MeToo movement has slowly gained traction on Chinese campuses despite facing bouts of censorship. A few prominent professors have been dismissed for sexual misconduct in recent months.