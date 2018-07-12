2 Supreme Court nominations made, Trump may have none to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may have named his last justice. Only the death of a member of the current court is likely to provide another open seat.

Trump announced Monday that he would name Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. If confirmed, Kavanaugh would join Trump's first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on the high court.

Trump has speculated that he could appoint a majority of the nine-member court. But it has been three decades since a president has been able to name more than two justices to their life-tenured posts. And the court's oldest remaining justices haven't suggested they're going anywhere, and all appear in fine health.

That hasn't stopped Trump and others from predicting more openings.