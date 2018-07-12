Kyl back in Senate, now as Kavanaugh's confirmation Sherpa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Kyl is back in the Senate, this time as Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation Sherpa.

The former senator from Arizona retired in 2013 to become a lobbyist. But the White House and Senate Republicans named him as the guide for President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court even before Trump had nominated Kavanaugh.

That's because Kyl served in the Senate for 18 years, and on the Judiciary Committee through the confirmation hearings of four Supreme Court justices: John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Kyl is in prime position to find out what Senate lawyers scouring Kavanaugh's record as an appellate court judge are finding. His experience as the vote-counting Republican whip also is expected to come in handy given the Senate's 51-49 margin.