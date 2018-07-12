  1. Home
  2. World

Trump attending dinner at birthplace of Winston Churchill

By KEN THOMAS and JILL COLVIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 12:32

In this July 11, 2018, photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks to British Prime Minister Theresa May during a summit of heads of state and gov

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump is all in for Winston Churchill during his first visit to the United Kingdom as president, paying his respects to an icon of American conservatives who coined the phrase the "special relationship."

Trump was joining British Prime Minister Theresa May for a black-tie dinner Thursday at Blenheim Palace, Churchill's birthplace, at the start of his trip to England.

Trump has expressed admiration for Churchill even as the president's critics contend that the parallels between the two leaders are limited, and even contradictory.

The American president's trip follows a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and comes on the heels of ruptures in May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union.