Yeh Jiunn-rong named education minister in Taiwan's cabinet reshuffle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Minister of Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) has been named as the next education minister, and the vacancy will be filled by Executive Yuan spokesperson Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇).

Premier William Lai (賴清德) announced a Cabinet reshuffle involving nine positions on Thursday, the second time during his tenure. In the reshuffle, Yeh will take over the Ministry of Education, Hsu will head the Ministry of Interior, ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker-at-large Kolas Yotaka will succeed Hsu as Executive Yuan spokesperson, Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) is to join the country's National Security Council as senior advisor, while Investigation Bureau chief Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) will head the Ministry of Justice.

Also, Transportation Minister Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) will resign and is to be replaced by Taiwan International Ports Corporation Chairman Wu Hong-mou (吳宏謀). Finance Minister Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) will resign and is to be succeeded by his deputy Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮).

Chen Chi-nan (陳其南), a Taiwanese anthropologist and former chief of the Council of Cultural Affairs, is to head the National Palace Museum.

The new education minister Yeh, 60, has a bachelor of law from National Taiwan University (NTU), and a master and a doctoral degree of laws from Yale University. Before serving as government member, Yeh taught at NTU as a professor. He then became minister without portfolio, chairman of the Cabinet-level Research, Development and Evaluation commission, and Minister of the Interior.

During his tenure as interior minister from May 2016, the ministry has successfully helped Taiwan become the third nation in East Asia, and the 12th in the world, to be admitted into the U.S. global entry program and launch reciprocal e-gate clearance programs with the U.S. and South Korea under its Trusted Traveler Program.

Former education minister Wu Maw-Kuen (吳茂昆), 68, left the position amid accusations and pressures of being consistently attacked by opposition Kuomintang legislators. Wu was sworn in on April 18 and has served the shortest tenure of an education minister in the history of the country for only 41 days. The position has been left unfilled for over 40 days.

The new team members are expected to be sworn in next Monday.