'Game of Thrones,' 'Roseanne' among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving fans grumbling, but TV's top prize takes a different approach.

When the 70th Emmy Awards nominees are announced Thursday morning, popular series including HBO's "Game of Thrones," NBC's "This Is Us" and CBS' "Mom" are likely to be in the running.

"Game of Thrones" is a two-time best drama series winner. It's back in the running for honors for its next-to-last season after a production delay kept it out of the 2017 competition.

Its biggest adversary is "The Handmaid's Tale." The dystopian drama that captured last year's top series prize and acting awards for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel among its eight wins.

The Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC.