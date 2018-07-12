Nimmo, Mets beat Phillies 3-0 in 10 after latest deGrom gem

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) runs toward home plate and waiting teammates on a walk-off three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball ga
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo hits a game-winning three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wed
New York Mets starterJacob deGrom waits for a sign before delivering a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelp
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, July
Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 11, 2
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phil
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, left, celebrates with third base coach Glenn Sherlock (53) after hitting a three-run home run during the 10th inning of
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates Kevin Plawecki and Michael Conforto (30) after hitting a walk-off three-run home run during
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. (31) leaves the field as New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) runs toward home plate to score on a three-run ho
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) runs past Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. toward home plate after hitting a three-run home run during
New York Mets' Jose Reyes (7) tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp (15) for an out in a rundown as Mets' Wilmer Flores (4) watches during the
Philadelphia Phillies' Maikel Franco watches his single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 11,
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp hits a double during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 11,
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Nimmo launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning and the New York Mets got another dominant outing from All-Star Jacob deGrom in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Amed Rosario, who had two of New York's four hits, began the winning rally with a two-out double off Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) — the first hit for the Mets since the fourth inning. Jose Reyes walked and Nimmo drove Leiter's next pitch well over the wall in right-center for his first career walk-off RBIs.
It was New York's third game-ending homer in the last six days. Jose Bautista beat Tampa Bay with a grand slam last Friday, and Wilmer Flores connected Monday in the series opener against Philadelphia to help the Mets earn a four-game split.
In his final scheduled start before heading to the All-Star Game next Tuesday in Washington, deGrom scattered five hits and matched his longest outing of the season. He struck out seven and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.68.
Still, the right-hander has only five wins on the season. He's allowed just one earned run over his last 16 innings but has consistently been hurt by a lack of run support from an anemic New York offense all year.
This time, at least, the Mets didn't let deGrom's gem go to waste.
Robert Gsellman (6-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
___
