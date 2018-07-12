|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|74
|286
|75
|100
|.350
|Altuve Hou
|94
|370
|61
|124
|.335
|JMartinez Bos
|88
|339
|68
|112
|.330
|Segura Sea
|85
|353
|62
|116
|.329
|Trout LAA
|92
|318
|68
|100
|.314
|MMachado Bal
|92
|354
|46
|111
|.314
|Simmons LAA
|81
|301
|43
|94
|.312
|MDuffy TB
|76
|300
|30
|93
|.310
|Brantley Cle
|80
|326
|50
|100
|.307
|Castellanos Det
|91
|367
|53
|112
|.305
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 28; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 79; Haniger, Seattle, 65; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; KDavis, Oakland, 60; Judge, New York, 60.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 10-5.