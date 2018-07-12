Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|30x—4
|12
|1
Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Wood, Andriese (2), Yarbrough (5), Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Yarbrough 8-4. L_Zimmermann 4-1. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_Detroit, McCann (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (18), Kiermaier (2).
___
|Kansas City
|301
|000
|001—5
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|303
|00x—8
|15
|1
B.Smith, Sparkman (4), Romero (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Lynn, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Busenitz (8) and B.Wilson. W_Lynn 7-7. L_Sparkman 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas 2 (19), Perez (12). Minnesota, Dozier (15), Morrison (11).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|020—2
|9
|2
|Boston
|010
|030
|00x—4
|11
|0
Colon, Diekman (7), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Sale, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 10-4. L_Colon 5-7. Sv_Kimbrel (28).
___
|New York
|005
|001
|111—9
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Gray, Cole (7), Shreve (9) and Romine, Higashioka; Bundy, Wright Jr. (5), Marinez (6), Hart (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 6-7. L_Bundy 6-9. HRs_New York, Bird (7), Romine (6), Wade (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|500—5
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|060
|001
|02x—9
|12
|0
Gaviglio, Petricka (2), Mayza (4), Santos (6), Axford (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 7-5. L_Gaviglio 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (14), Travis (6). Atlanta, Albies 2 (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|00x—2
|7
|0
Gonzalez, Kelley (7), Miller (8) and Wieters; T.Williams, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 7-7. L_Gonzalez 6-6. Sv_Vazquez (20). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (11).
___
|Chicago
|001
|020
|100
|000
|0—4
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|000
|000
|1—5
|14
|0
Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), J.Wilson (8), Farrell (9), Morrow (11), Norwood (12) and Caratini, Contreras; Cueto, Blach (6), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), D.Rodriguez (11) and Posey. W_D.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Norwood 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (18), Heyward (6), Bryant (10). San Francisco, d'Arnaud (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|3—3
|4
|0
Velasquez, Neshek (7), Arano (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9), Leiter Jr. (10) and Knapp; deGrom, Familia (9), Gsellman (10) and Mesoraco. W_Gsellman 6-2. L_Leiter Jr. 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13).