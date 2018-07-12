  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 10:45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 200 000—2 7 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 30x—4 12 1

Zimmermann, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8) and McCann; Wood, Andriese (2), Yarbrough (5), Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Yarbrough 8-4. L_Zimmermann 4-1. Sv_Romo (11). HRs_Detroit, McCann (6). Tampa Bay, Cron (18), Kiermaier (2).

___

Kansas City 301 000 001—5 9 1
Minnesota 020 303 00x—8 15 1

B.Smith, Sparkman (4), Romero (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Lynn, Pressly (6), Duke (7), Busenitz (8) and B.Wilson. W_Lynn 7-7. L_Sparkman 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas 2 (19), Perez (12). Minnesota, Dozier (15), Morrison (11).

___

Texas 000 000 020—2 9 2
Boston 010 030 00x—4 11 0

Colon, Diekman (7), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Sale, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (8) and Leon. W_Sale 10-4. L_Colon 5-7. Sv_Kimbrel (28).

___

New York 005 001 111—9 14 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 1

Gray, Cole (7), Shreve (9) and Romine, Higashioka; Bundy, Wright Jr. (5), Marinez (6), Hart (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 6-7. L_Bundy 6-9. HRs_New York, Bird (7), Romine (6), Wade (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 500—5 8 2
Atlanta 060 001 02x—9 12 0

Gaviglio, Petricka (2), Mayza (4), Santos (6), Axford (7), Loup (8), Biagini (8) and Maile; Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 7-5. L_Gaviglio 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (14), Travis (6). Atlanta, Albies 2 (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 000 000 000—0 5 0
Pittsburgh 002 000 00x—2 7 0

Gonzalez, Kelley (7), Miller (8) and Wieters; T.Williams, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 7-7. L_Gonzalez 6-6. Sv_Vazquez (20). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (11).

___

Chicago 001 020 100 000 0—4 11 2
San Francisco 400 000 000 000 1—5 14 0
(13 innings)

Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Strop (7), J.Wilson (8), Farrell (9), Morrow (11), Norwood (12) and Caratini, Contreras; Cueto, Blach (6), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), D.Rodriguez (11) and Posey. W_D.Rodriguez 4-1. L_Norwood 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (18), Heyward (6), Bryant (10). San Francisco, d'Arnaud (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000 0—0 6 1
New York 000 000 000 3—3 4 0
(10 innings)

Velasquez, Neshek (7), Arano (8), Morgan (8), Dominguez (9), Leiter Jr. (10) and Knapp; deGrom, Familia (9), Gsellman (10) and Mesoraco. W_Gsellman 6-2. L_Leiter Jr. 0-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (13).