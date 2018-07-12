Celine Dion sings in Taiwan for the first time ever

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Worldwide superstar diva Celine Dion sang in concert for the first time in Taipei last night (July 11), the first of three scheduled shows for the singer at the Taipei Arena and despite Typhoon Maria, which had just left the country hours before her performance, reported CNA.

Dion opened the show with "The Power of Love" and when on to sing more than 20 songs and changed into 6 different costumes over the course of one hour and fifty minutes. She ended the show with her famous song "My Heart Will Go On" from the blockbuster flm "Titanic."

The performance was the first of three shows titled "Céline Dion Live 2018 in Taipei" and included 18 musicians. This is Dion's first concert series in Asia in a decade.



Celine Dion. (CNA photo)

The opening act was Canadian singer and impressionist Veronic Dicaire, who had humorous takes on songs by Mariah Carey, Shakira and Adele, among other famous divas.

At 8:30 p.m. Dion appeared on stage wearing a gold-sequined suit and after belting out her signature hit "The Power of Love," she told the 10,000 screaming fans that it was her first time visiting Taiwan, that it was incredible and "we did it."

Though there had earlier concerns that Typhoon Maria would put a damper on the concert, it had fortunately left the country by noon that day. Regarding the recent typhoon scare, Celine Dion joked that "we didn't expect Typhoon Maria to arrive at the same time as me. I didn't invite her eh, you know that."



(CNA photo)

She then went on to sing "That's the Way it Is," and "I'm Alive," and whe she sang "Because You Loved Me," she asked audience members to sing along and joked that, "If someone doesn't sing along, I'll know!"

Dion then donned a black one-piece dress and sang, "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "Beauty and the Beast." Before singing the song "Ashes" from the film "Deadpool 2," she said that when she received an invitation letter from the star of the film Ryan Reynolds, she thought it was to ask her to play a part in the film, however when she learned it was a request to sing for the movie, she said she was honored.

She then joked that parents should definitely not let their children watch the crazy movie.



(CNA photo)

Of particular note was the fact that one of Dion's accompanying musicians was Taiwanese cellist Judy Kang. After a certain section of the performance, Dion introduced Kang to the crowd and asked her to stand up and accept the applause from the fans.

Dion then said to Kang, "you have a great country and great people," which moved the Taiwanese musician to tears.

Dion closed out the show with the "Titanic" theme song "My Heart Will Go On," and despite calls for an encore, she declined to do so in order to save energy for her next two shows in Taipei on July 13 and 14.



(CNA photo)