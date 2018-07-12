|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|65
|29
|.691
|—
|New York
|59
|31
|.656
|4
|Tampa Bay
|48
|44
|.522
|16
|Toronto
|42
|48
|.467
|21
|Baltimore
|26
|66
|.283
|38
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|41
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|41
|49
|.456
|8
|Detroit
|40
|55
|.421
|11½
|Chicago
|30
|61
|.330
|19½
|Kansas City
|26
|66
|.283
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|32
|.660
|—
|Seattle
|57
|35
|.620
|4
|Oakland
|51
|41
|.554
|10
|Los Angeles
|47
|45
|.511
|14
|Texas
|40
|54
|.426
|22
___
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 8, Texas 4
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 6, Oakland 5, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Boston 4, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Houston (Morton 11-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-6), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Boston (Price 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 12-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.