RSA Conference 2018 Asia-Pacific & Japan Announces Keynote Stage Line-up

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--RSA Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced its line-up of keynote speakers for RSA Conference 2018 Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ). The Conference keynotes will be opened by Mr. Ng Hoo Ming, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). His speech is titled “Now Matters: Of Data Governance, Cybersecurity, and Regulation”.

As the Conference adopts a focus on evolving government regulations, privacy laws and regional C-suite concerns, Narelle Devine, CISO, Australian Government Department of Human Services, and Dr. Tobias Feakin, Australian Ambassador for Cyber Affairs, will join Mr. Ng Hoo Ming to provide perspectives from the public sector. A Global View on GDPR will also be discussed in a panel featuring the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), Accenture, AON and TrustArc.

The Hugh Thompson Show will be a highlight on the Conference keynote stage. RSA Conference Program Chair Hugh Thompson will feature special guests Sophia, the social humanoid robot, and Mahmood Sharif, a computer security and artificial intelligence researcher and expert, who will discuss the role of cybersecurity in the application of artificial intelligence and its potential to revolutionize business.

“With dynamic and fast-developing economies that are poised to lead global growth, Asia is characterized by its accelerating connectivity and innovative use of technology, making it a prime target for cyber-attacks. Increasingly, cybersecurity conversations are not just for CIOs, CISOs and IT managers. The rest of the C-suite, government officials and citizens need to come together to strengthen APJ’s cybersecurity posture,” said Linda Gray Martin, Director & General Manager, RSA Conference.

“The keynote speaker line-up we’ve assembled will bring deep insights and expertise on regulation and privacy, as well as emerging security topics around artificial intelligence and critical national infrastructure, among others. We are honored and excited to have the brightest minds in cybersecurity join us for three days of knowledge-sharing, learning and engaging discussions to inspire the region to take effective action.”

RSA Conference 2018 Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) begins Wednesday, 25 July, and runs through Friday, 27 July, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center in Singapore.

Keynote speakers and sessions include:

, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), CSA | Now Matters: Of Data Governance, Cybersecurity, and Regulation Opening the Conference, Mr. Ng Hoo Ming will outline how cyber threats are real and threaten data, which is the lifeblood of many business operations, digital economies, and smart nations. He will discuss data governance, cybersecurity, and regulation. Mr. Ng leads the National Cyber Security Center within the CSA, which was established in 2015 under the Singapore Prime Minister’s office to coordinate all cybersecurity matters. , President, RSA | Cybersecurity Silver Linings Rohit Ghai is President of RSA, a Dell Technologies business. He is responsible for delivering RSA’s Business-Driven Security™ solutions to help global companies manage digital risk. Ghai has run software and SaaS organizations focused on cybersecurity and information management in highly regulated markets. , Cybersecurity Field CTO, Microsoft | Harnessing the Law of Data Gravity: Cyber-Defense for the Hybrid Cloud Diana Kelley is the Cybersecurity Field CTO at Microsoft, where she provides guidance to C-level executives at large, global companies. Kelley is a Faculty Member with IANS Research, an Industry Mentor at the CyberSecurity Factory, and a Guest Lecturer at Boston College’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity program. , Director, Global Security Solutions, Telstra | A “Cyber Secure” Nation Neil Campbell is Director, Global Security Solutions at Telstra. He is responsible for driving Telstra’s security strategy across the markets that Telstra operates in across the world. Campbell has spent more than 25 years specializing in cybersecurity. He spent nine years in the Australian Federal Police, with most of his police service in the AFP’s Computer Crime Team. , Australian Ambassador of Cyber Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Tobias Feakin is Australia’s inaugural Ambassador for Cyber Affairs. He leads Australia’s whole-of-government international engagement to advance and protect Australia’s national security, foreign policy, economic and trade, and development interests in the internet and in cyberspace. Feakin was a member of the Independent Panel of Experts that supported the Australian Cyber Security Review to produce Australia’s 2016 Cyber Security Strategy. He was the Director of National Security Programs at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute from 2012 to 2016 and established the Institute’s International Cyber Policy Center. , CISO, Australian Government Department of Human Services | Outside the Box – Redefining the Workforce to Defeat the Cyber Adversary After 23 years serving with the Royal Australian Navy, in 2016, Narelle Devine was appointed Chief Information Security Officer for the Australian Government Department of Human Services. The department delivers essential welfare and health services payments and her team protects the $290 billion in payments the department makes each year, as well as the personal and financial records of 26 million Australians. With the GDPR now in operation, organizations around the world are grappling to find the right mix of risk management and smart data practices. Moderated by , President and CEO of International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the panel brings together leading voices on privacy. Panelists , Senior Legal Counsel, Ethics and Compliance – Data Privacy, Accenture; , APAC Privacy Director, AON; and , General Counsel and Chief Data Governance Officer, TrustArc, will discuss the far-reaching impact of GDPR regulations on the regional community and what to expect in the years ahead. Artificial intelligence, robots and automation are redefining business in unprecedented ways, with application in the APJ region leading the way in innovative and exciting ways. Is it a help or a hindrance? Promise or peril? Friend or foe? Or maybe a little bit of all, depending on how and why it is applied, who is applying it, and the ultimate end goals. , world-renowned application security expert and RSA Conference Program Committee Chair, together with special guests , Hanson Robotics’ most advanced human-like robot, and , a researcher with CyLab Security and Privacy Institute and doctoral student at Carnegie Mellon University, will explore with fun, fear and fascination the many layers of artificial intelligence and the role of cybersecurity in its application and potential to revolutionize global business.

Additional keynote speakers include:

, Vice President of Strategy and Design, IBM Security | Our Biggest Bet Yet , Chief Product Officer, Qualys | Transparent Orchestration: The Visibility to Act at the Moment of Truth , General Manager, Security, Asia, DXC Technology | Security Maturity Drives Growth and Innovation , Executive Vice President, Cloud Platform, Oracle Corporation | The Impact of Autonomous Security in Today’s Threat Landscape

