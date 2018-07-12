Senior US EPA official visits Taiwan to promote joint program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jane Nishida, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), arrived in Taiwan Thursday to promote a Taiwan-U.S. joint program.

According to a statement released by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Nishida will meet with her Taiwanese counterparts and students during her visit.

The administrator will work to enhance the long-standing International Environmental Partnership (IEP) between Taiwan and the U.S. on pressing regional and global environmental priorities, said the AIT.

The partnership, a joint multi-year effort of the U.S. and Taiwanese authorities, is dedicated to promoting a healthy and clean environment through cooperation with experts and students on related fields.

The issues to be discussed include environmental education, electronic waste management, air pollution, mercury monitoring, and remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater, said the AIT.

The AIT said Nishida has spent several decades working in the U.S. government institutes and non-governmental organizations. She has visited Taiwan several times, most recently in July 2017.