French National Day party in Taipei kicks off July 14

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The Association of French People in Taiwan (AFT) will hold a series of events to celebrate the upcoming French National Day on July 14.

AFT holds a number of French cultural activities annually and monthly, such as dance routines, magic shows, body painting, summer music festival and AFT member meetings.

This year, AFT will gather French people in Taiwan and French culture enthusiasts together on July 14, the French National Day which is also known as Bastille Day.

According to AFT, Saturday's event "promotes the essence of France and truly captures the French charm. "The event will take place at the Ivy Palace (草御殿), with gourmet market and live band performance from 3 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.



French pastries. (Photo by AFT)

There will be two time tables for the event. The first free entry stage starts from 3 p.m. and runs until 6:30 p.m., while the second phase starts from 6:30 p.m. and will last until midnight.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. participants will be able to enjoy classical French cuisine, such as quiche, French sausage and traditional pastries. Additionally, there will be activities for both children and parents to join, including a magic show, ballon booth and body coloring.

From 6:30 p.m. to midnight, the association has invited bands to play live music. The musicians include "French Touch DJ, Fuzzy Wall and Ivy Palace."

Tickets can be purchased on site from 6:30 p.m. Price for general admission are NT$400 (USD$13), students NT$300 (USD$10) and children under 12 get in free.

The ticket fare includes one raffle ticket and an NT$100 (USD$3) voucher. Prizes include Novotel hotel stays, French wine and Loreal Paris cosmetics.

For more information, visit the AFT Facebook page or website.



(Photo by AFT)