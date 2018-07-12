  1. Home
BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 07:52
Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-New South Wales 15 9 1 5 526 405 44
Melbourne 15 7 0 8 403 418 35
ACT 15 6 0 9 353 391 30
Queensland 15 5 0 10 341 474 23
Sunwolves 15 3 0 12 377 616 14
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
x-Crusaders 15 13 0 2 488 278 58
y-Hurricanes 15 11 0 4 450 315 50
y-Chiefs 15 10 0 5 435 344 45
y-Highlanders 15 9 0 6 394 408 40
Blues 15 4 0 11 361 455 22
South Africa Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
y-Lions 15 8 0 7 481 423 41
y-Jaquares 15 9 0 6 399 398 38
Sharks 15 6 1 8 417 432 32
Stormers 16 6 0 10 390 423 29
Bulls 15 6 0 9 429 464 29

x-clinched 1st place in conference

y-clinched wild-card spot

___

Round 19
All Times GMT
Friday, July 13
Waikato, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. Hurricanes

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. Sunwolves, 0945

Saturday, July 14
Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Melbourne, 0515

Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Blues, 0735

Sydney

New South Wales vs. ACT, 0945

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Bulls, 1305

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Jaguares, 1515

Bye: Stormers

(regular season ends)

____

Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 20 or Saturday July 21
Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. TBD

Sydney

New South Wales vs. TBD

(two other venues, teams TBD)

Semifinals
Saturday, July 28

Quarterfinal winners at homes of highest-ranked winners

Final
Saturday, Aug. 4

Semifinal winners at home of highest-ranked winner