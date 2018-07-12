Supreme Court nominee dishes out mac and cheese to homeless

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pausing in his pursuit of Supreme Court robes, nominee Brett Kavanaugh donned a blue apron to help serve meals to the homeless.

The conservative appellate court judge chosen by President Donald Trump to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy lined up outside Catholic Charities on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Washington, D.C., where he spent an hour dishing out mac and cheese.

Kavanaugh was greeted by the Rev. John Enzler, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities in Washington, who has known the judge from the time he was an altar boy. Enzler says Kavanaugh is part of a Roman Catholic society that volunteers to serve meals a number of times a year.

Enzler says Kavanaugh was already scheduled to participate before the Supreme Court announcement Monday.