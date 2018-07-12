African woman tells UN that climate change is security risk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An African woman whose people are nomads constantly searching for food and water is telling U.N. Security Council members they must consider climate change as a security risk that is fueling extremism, conflict and migration.

Hindou Ibrahim said in a speech to the council Wednesday that climate change is affecting the daily lives of people in the vast Sahel region who depend on agriculture, fishing and livestock and are struggling to survive.

Ibrahim co-chairs the International Indigenous People Forum on Climate. She says the scarcity of resources has fueled internal migration as well as migration through Africa to Europe, sparked local conflicts that become national and regional, and led to the growth of terrorist groups.

She is urging the international community to take action to help them cope.