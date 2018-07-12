  1. Home
US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 05:12

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013 file photo, Navy women's soccer goalkeeper Elizabeth Hoerner stands in formation before the start of the Army Navy NCAA c

FILE - In this June 10, 2017 file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. Miranda Williams photographs sailors as they board the USS Gabrielle Giffords during a commissi

U.S. Navy Legalman First Class Tamatha Schulmerich works at her desk at the Naval War College, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Newport, R.I. The Navy sai

FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, U.S. Navy Ensign Megan Stevenson, right, of Raymond, Maine, trains at patching high-pressure pipe leaks duri

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade them from letting their hair down.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson says it makes the Navy more inclusive.

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards. A female sailor announced the new policy during a Facebook Live event Tuesday with Richardson.

Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

At the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island Wednesday, women said they're excited to switch from buns, which don't fit well under helmets.

Lt. Cmdr. Jess Cameron says it seems like a small thing, but it sends a larger message.