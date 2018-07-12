Philadelphia prosecutor says no to contract renewal with ICE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he will not support renewing a contract allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to Philadelphia's real-time arrest database.

Krasner's statement Wednesday comes as advocates have peppered Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's office with demands to end the contract. Immigration supporters have demanded an end to the contract that allows ICE access to the database saying it makes immigrants less likely to report crimes.

Two of the three stakeholders in the contract — the district attorney, city courts and the city — would have to vote against renewing it to end ICE access when it expires in August.

A city spokeswoman told Philly.com that Kenney has not decided whether to renew, citing concerns about the Trump administration's threat to defund cities that don't adhere to ICE's demands.