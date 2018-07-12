--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Jam City:

Jam City Launches Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Mobile Game in Hong Kong and Taiwan (Graphic: Business Wire)

Background: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players can create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.

