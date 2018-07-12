Nordson Sealant Equipment Launches New JetStream™ Automated Cartridge Dispenser

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), a leading supplier of precision technologies for ambient temperature material dispensing, announced today the launch of a new automated cartridge dispensing system, enhancing the existing product line of aerospace manufacturing and assembly solutions from its Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT portfolio.

The new JetStream™ robot-mounted product is ideal for the application of pre-mixed sealant materials in assembly operations such as wing spar, panel, fuselage or aircraft door sealing, and applied to processes such as A-dimension covering, fastener doming or small beads for joint sealing.

Using the system, manufacturers benefit from:

Elimination of rework – significantly reducing process time through the robotic application of accurately metered material, for assured quality every time Automation of a manual process – consistent and accurate automatic application increases production first-pass quality and reduces material costs and unnecessary structure weight

Designed specifically for sealant dispensing applications in aerospace manufacturing, the robot mounted JetStream™ system features an articulating cartridge holder that opens to load and unload pre-mixed cartridges. Additionally, its built-in volumetric dispense valve assembly eliminates material supply hoses and increases the accuracy of bead, volume and placement through automation.

Features and benefits include:

Automated tool changer interface enables immediate, on the fly, applicator changes Three interchangeable applicator designs, for maximum versatility: Brush Applicator (BA), suitable for the material spreading / application of primer materialTwo types of Sealant Applicator for the application of sealant materials (cleanable, re-usable SA version and the SA-EZ version that features a disposable fluid section design for 'EZ' changeover) Precision piston seal design prevents wasted material and maximizes usage per cartridge Cartridge containment design limits impact of cartridge dimensional inconsistencies from the material manufacturer System monitors material level, temperature, time, pressure and valve positions for full process control Changeover from a used cartridge to a new cartridge is completed in seconds, further reducing downtime and overall cycle time

The JetStream Automated Cartridge Dispenser complements the existing Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT product line of solutions for the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and tiered sub-suppliers. Processes we support include specialist aerospace adhesive and sealant manufacturing, composite part edge sealing and mix-on-demand dispensing. Learn more online.

Address and contact numbers:

Nordson Corporation 28775 Beck RD Wixom, MI 48393, USA

Telephone Number: +1.248.412.7920 sealantsales@nordson.com www.nordson.com/NSE

About Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT

Headquartered in Michigan, Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT is a worldwide leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of meter, mix and dispense equipment and valves that apply ambient temperature 1-part and 2-part sealants, lubricants and adhesive materials. A division of Nordson Corporation, the company is known for offering the largest selection of dispense valves and metering technology for applications such as bonding, casting, coating, dispensing, doming, encapsulating, filling, gasketing, laminating, lubricating, molding, potting, and sealing. In addition to our Michigan, USA facility, Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT also maintains Technology Centers throughout the globe that provide extensive application testing capacity for customers. Visit Nordson SEALANT EQUIPMENT on the web at http://www.nordson.com/NSE.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing and processing of adhesives, coatings, polymers and plastics, sealants, biomaterials and other materials and for fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson Corporation on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp

