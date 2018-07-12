EchoNous Vein Receives FDA Approval, A New Innovation Designed for Nurses to Improve First-Time Peripheral IV Catheter Insertion

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--EchoNous, an innovator focused on delivering intelligent medical tools, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the EchoNous Vein™, an ultrasound-based tool designed specifically for nurses to improve peripheral IV (PIV) catheter placements. Developed for usage across a wide range of patients including both adults and children, EchoNous Vein provides immediate, clear images at depths from 1 to 5 centimeters for quickly visualizing superficial and deeper veins with just two-button controls. EchoNous Vein will integrate with the company’s existing intelligent medical tool, Uscan, to form the EchoNous platform.

One of the most commonly performed minimally-invasive procedures, peripheral IVs can be challenging due to chronic illness, chemotherapy, obesity and drug abuse; first-attempt IV catheter insertion fails in up to 26% of adults and 54% of children 1.

“Time is critical, especially when patients need an infusion or antibiotic treatment, and finding the right vein can be challenging. We designed the EchoNous Vein to provide nurses with rapid, clear images of veins to directly improve patient care, satisfaction and HCAHPS scores,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “We wanted to create an easy-to-use tool that would help to reduce failed sticks, as with each failure comes a much higher risk of vessel trauma or infections which can lead to longer stays in hospital and higher medical costs.”

Early feedback from healthcare providers has shown the EchoNous Vein’s unique frequency profile and optimized gain and depth presets have the potential to provide significant advancements in evaluating veins of pediatric patients – a traditionally challenging patient population for IV insertion.

“EchoNous Vein’s simple on-screen controls allows clinicians using ultrasound to clearly identify veins in the center of the display, helping to not just locate veins, but to evaluate their health and quality prior to peripheral IV placement,” said Nancy Moureau, RN, PhD, CEO of PICC Excellence, Inc. “As clinicians we know that IV insertion selecting a healthy vein for catheter placement can help to reduce the chance of post insertional complications. To have a tool specifically designed to easily select veins and guide catheter placement is extremely valuable as we’re always looking to improve the patient experience.”

In addition to launching the new vascular access tool, the company also announces its plan to converge its Signostics brand and AI-driven Uscan bladder scanner product under the single EchoNous brand.

“The Signostics brand served as our entry point into the U.S. healthcare market, centered on the success of our AI-driven bladder volume measurement tool which combines machine learning with highly miniaturized ultrasound,” said Goodwin.

Healthcare systems interested in an in-person demonstration of EchoNous Vein should contact sales@echonous.com, and visit www.echonous.com for further product specifications, images and videos.

About EchoNous

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, EchoNous, a KKR portfolio company and parent company of Signostics, is developing an expanding family of intelligent medical tools to help healthcare professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Beginning with the EchoNous Vein vascular access tool and the Uscan intelligent bladder scanner, EchoNous is applying a layer of artificial intelligence to extreme miniaturized ultrasound to provide nurses, doctors and clinicians with high-quality, easy-to-use tools simplifying the task at hand. CEO and industry innovator Kevin Goodwin and EVP, COO & CIO Niko Pagoulatos, PhD, a prolific engineering leader, together direct the company based on decades of successful experience and new category creation in the ultrasound industry. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

Signostics and Uscan are Trademarks of Signostics Limited.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

