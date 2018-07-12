The Latest: Alaska crash survivor thankful to be alive

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on a plane crash in southeast Alaska (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A woman who survived a plane crash Tuesday in southeast Alaska says she's thankful to be alive.

Ginny Hacker Eiseman posted on Facebook her gratitude for the U.S. Coast Guard and for the medical team that tended to her following the rescue. She was one of 11 people on board the plane. All survived.

Investigators are looking into the crash of the Taquan Air flight on a rocky mountainside on Prince of Wales Island, near Ketchikan.

Clint Johnson of the National Transportation Safety Board in Alaska says an investigator is interviewing officials with Taquan and the pilot. A preliminary report was expected in the coming days.

The Coast Guard has said the aircraft's emergency locator aided search efforts that were complicated by visibility of roughly one-quarter mile.

___

10:20 a.m.

Four survivors of a plane crash in southeast Alaska were taken to Seattle for additional care.

That's according to Mischa Chernick, communications manager for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center. All 11 on board the plane were initially brought to the hospital in Ketchikan after being rescued Tuesday.

Chernick writes in an email that six of the other people brought in were evaluated and released. One was admitted to the hospital in fair condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said the people on board were reported to have sustained minor injuries following Tuesday's crash on a mountainside on Prince of Wales Island. Pictures show the plane in rocky terrain.

Taquan Air said the crash occurred on one of the company's charter flights. The airline says it is cooperating with investigating agencies.