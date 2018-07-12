New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|74.20
|74.26
|70.02
|70.38 Down 3.73
|Aug
|72.67
|72.76
|68.40
|68.86 Down 3.70
|Sep
|70.94
|70.94
|66.57
|67.10 Down 3.52
|Oct
|70.02
|70.02
|65.89
|66.33 Down 3.55
|Nov
|69.47
|69.55
|65.37
|65.75 Down 3.57
|Dec
|68.52
|69.37
|65.00
|65.24 Down 3.57
|Jan
|67.55
|68.00
|64.35
|64.67 Down 3.56
|Feb
|67.40
|67.61
|63.96
|64.21 Down 3.52
|Mar
|66.35
|67.24
|63.59
|63.84 Down 3.46
|Apr
|65.98
|66.50
|63.47
|63.52 Down 3.38
|May
|66.38
|66.53
|62.94
|63.23 Down 3.29
|Jun
|65.19
|65.20
|62.86
|62.88 Down 3.21
|Jul
|64.90
|64.90
|62.55
|62.55 Down 3.13
|Aug
|62.25 Down 3.05
|Sep
|61.98 Down 2.97
|Oct
|61.74 Down 2.87
|Nov
|64.34
|64.55
|61.04
|61.50 Down 2.80
|Dec
|61.20 Down 2.72
|Jan
|60.91 Down 2.66
|Feb
|60.64 Down 2.58
|Mar
|60.40 Down 2.49
|Apr
|60.16 Down 2.42
|May
|61.99
|62.23
|59.44
|59.91 Down 2.37
|Jun
|59.64 Down 2.32
|Jul
|60.00
|60.00
|59.20
|59.41 Down 2.27
|Aug
|59.19 Down 2.20
|Sep
|58.97 Down 2.15
|Oct
|58.77 Down 2.08
|Nov
|60.85
|60.87
|58.07
|58.65 Down 1.98
|Dec
|58.45 Down 1.92
|Jan
|58.21 Down 1.91
|Feb
|57.99 Down 1.87
|Mar
|57.81 Down 1.81
|Apr
|57.62 Down 1.74
|May
|59.03
|59.45
|57.47
|57.47 Down 1.66
|Jun
|57.26 Down 1.62
|Jul
|57.05 Down 1.60
|Aug
|56.85 Down 1.56
|Sep
|56.68 Down 1.52
|Oct
|56.55 Down 1.49
|Nov
|57.83
|58.11
|55.89
|56.42 Down 1.45
|Dec
|56.22 Down 1.42
|Jan
|56.06 Down 1.39
|Feb
|55.93 Down 1.36
|Mar
|55.78 Down 1.33
|Apr
|55.68 Down 1.30
|May
|55.56 Down 1.27
|Jun
|55.39 Down 1.24
|Jul
|55.27 Down 1.22
|Aug
|55.16 Down 1.19
|Sep
|55.06 Down 1.16
|Oct
|54.98 Down 1.14
|Nov
|56.01
|56.01
|54.89
|54.89 Down 1.11
|Dec
|54.79 Down 1.09
|Jan
|54.68 Down 1.07
|Feb
|54.60 Down 1.05
|Mar
|54.49 Down 1.04
|Apr
|54.41 Down 1.02
|May
|54.32 Down 1.00
|Jun
|54.22
|Down .98
|Jul
|54.10
|Down .94
|Aug
|54.03
|Down .98
|Sep
|53.97
|Down .94
|Oct
|53.95
|Down .89
|Nov
|54.35
|54.35
|53.90
|53.90
|Down .94
|Dec
|53.81
|Down .93
|Jan
|53.73
|Down .93
|Feb
|53.69
|Down .92
|Mar
|53.59
|Down .91
|Apr
|53.54
|Down .91
|May
|53.50
|Down .90
|Jun
|53.45
|Down .89
|Jul
|53.39
|Down .89
|Aug
|53.35
|Down .88
|Sep
|53.28
|Down .87
|Oct
|53.24
|Down .87
|Nov
|53.45
|53.45
|53.29
|53.29
|Down .86
|Dec
|53.21
|Down .86
|Jan
|53.20
|Down .86
|Feb
|53.18
|Down .86
|Mar
|53.13
|Down .86
|Apr
|53.12
|Down .86
|May
|53.07
|Down .86
|Jun
|53.07
|Down .85
|Jul
|53.05
|Down .85
|Aug
|53.05
|Down .84
|Sep
|53.03
|Down .83
|Oct
|53.02
|Down .83
|Nov
|53.45
|53.45
|53.08
|53.08
|Down .82
|Dec
|53.12
|Down .82
|Jan
|53.13
|Down .82
|Feb
|53.12
|Down .82
|Mar
|53.11
|Down .82
|Apr
|53.12
|Down .82
|May
|53.08
|Down .82
|Jun
|53.11
|Down .82
|Jul
|53.15
|Down .82
|Aug
|53.18
|Down .82
|Sep
|53.20
|Down .82
|Oct
|53.24
|Down .82
|Nov
|53.27
|Down .82
|Dec
|53.30
|Down .82
|Jan
|53.33
|Down .82