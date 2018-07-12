  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 74.20 74.26 70.02 70.38 Down 3.73
Aug 72.67 72.76 68.40 68.86 Down 3.70
Sep 70.94 70.94 66.57 67.10 Down 3.52
Oct 70.02 70.02 65.89 66.33 Down 3.55
Nov 69.47 69.55 65.37 65.75 Down 3.57
Dec 68.52 69.37 65.00 65.24 Down 3.57
Jan 67.55 68.00 64.35 64.67 Down 3.56
Feb 67.40 67.61 63.96 64.21 Down 3.52
Mar 66.35 67.24 63.59 63.84 Down 3.46
Apr 65.98 66.50 63.47 63.52 Down 3.38
May 66.38 66.53 62.94 63.23 Down 3.29
Jun 65.19 65.20 62.86 62.88 Down 3.21
Jul 64.90 64.90 62.55 62.55 Down 3.13
Aug 62.25 Down 3.05
Sep 61.98 Down 2.97
Oct 61.74 Down 2.87
Nov 64.34 64.55 61.04 61.50 Down 2.80
Dec 61.20 Down 2.72
Jan 60.91 Down 2.66
Feb 60.64 Down 2.58
Mar 60.40 Down 2.49
Apr 60.16 Down 2.42
May 61.99 62.23 59.44 59.91 Down 2.37
Jun 59.64 Down 2.32
Jul 60.00 60.00 59.20 59.41 Down 2.27
Aug 59.19 Down 2.20
Sep 58.97 Down 2.15
Oct 58.77 Down 2.08
Nov 60.85 60.87 58.07 58.65 Down 1.98
Dec 58.45 Down 1.92
Jan 58.21 Down 1.91
Feb 57.99 Down 1.87
Mar 57.81 Down 1.81
Apr 57.62 Down 1.74
May 59.03 59.45 57.47 57.47 Down 1.66
Jun 57.26 Down 1.62
Jul 57.05 Down 1.60
Aug 56.85 Down 1.56
Sep 56.68 Down 1.52
Oct 56.55 Down 1.49
Nov 57.83 58.11 55.89 56.42 Down 1.45
Dec 56.22 Down 1.42
Jan 56.06 Down 1.39
Feb 55.93 Down 1.36
Mar 55.78 Down 1.33
Apr 55.68 Down 1.30
May 55.56 Down 1.27
Jun 55.39 Down 1.24
Jul 55.27 Down 1.22
Aug 55.16 Down 1.19
Sep 55.06 Down 1.16
Oct 54.98 Down 1.14
Nov 56.01 56.01 54.89 54.89 Down 1.11
Dec 54.79 Down 1.09
Jan 54.68 Down 1.07
Feb 54.60 Down 1.05
Mar 54.49 Down 1.04
Apr 54.41 Down 1.02
May 54.32 Down 1.00
Jun 54.22 Down .98
Jul 54.10 Down .94
Aug 54.03 Down .98
Sep 53.97 Down .94
Oct 53.95 Down .89
Nov 54.35 54.35 53.90 53.90 Down .94
Dec 53.81 Down .93
Jan 53.73 Down .93
Feb 53.69 Down .92
Mar 53.59 Down .91
Apr 53.54 Down .91
May 53.50 Down .90
Jun 53.45 Down .89
Jul 53.39 Down .89
Aug 53.35 Down .88
Sep 53.28 Down .87
Oct 53.24 Down .87
Nov 53.45 53.45 53.29 53.29 Down .86
Dec 53.21 Down .86
Jan 53.20 Down .86
Feb 53.18 Down .86
Mar 53.13 Down .86
Apr 53.12 Down .86
May 53.07 Down .86
Jun 53.07 Down .85
Jul 53.05 Down .85
Aug 53.05 Down .84
Sep 53.03 Down .83
Oct 53.02 Down .83
Nov 53.45 53.45 53.08 53.08 Down .82
Dec 53.12 Down .82
Jan 53.13 Down .82
Feb 53.12 Down .82
Mar 53.11 Down .82
Apr 53.12 Down .82
May 53.08 Down .82
Jun 53.11 Down .82
Jul 53.15 Down .82
Aug 53.18 Down .82
Sep 53.20 Down .82
Oct 53.24 Down .82
Nov 53.27 Down .82
Dec 53.30 Down .82
Jan 53.33 Down .82