BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2484 Down 17 Sep 2502 Down 20 Sep 2471 2490 2446 2480 Down 21 Oct 2502 Down 20 Dec 2496 2513 2469 2502 Down 20 Mar 2496 2512 2470 2505 Down 20 May 2505 2512 2479 2506 Down 19 Jul 2505 2512 2481 2508 Down 18 Sep 2505 2511 2481 2508 Down 18 Dec 2506 2511 2482 2508 Down 18 Mar 2513 Down 18 May 2518 Down 18