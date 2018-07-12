  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2484 Down 17
Sep 2502 Down 20
Sep 2471 2490 2446 2480 Down 21
Oct 2502 Down 20
Dec 2496 2513 2469 2502 Down 20
Mar 2496 2512 2470 2505 Down 20
May 2505 2512 2479 2506 Down 19
Jul 2505 2512 2481 2508 Down 18
Sep 2505 2511 2481 2508 Down 18
Dec 2506 2511 2482 2508 Down 18
Mar 2513 Down 18
May 2518 Down 18