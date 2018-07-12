BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2484
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2502
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2471
|2490
|2446
|2480
|Down
|21
|Oct
|2502
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2496
|2513
|2469
|2502
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2496
|2512
|2470
|2505
|Down
|20
|May
|2505
|2512
|2479
|2506
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2505
|2512
|2481
|2508
|Down
|18
|Sep
|2505
|2511
|2481
|2508
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2506
|2511
|2482
|2508
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2513
|Down
|18
|May
|2518
|Down
|18