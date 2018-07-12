BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 73 283 74 98 .346 Altuve Hou 94 370 61 124 .335 JMartinez Bos 87 335 67 111 .331 Segura Sea 85 353 62 116 .329 Trout LAA 92 318 68 100 .314 MMachado Bal 91 350 46 110 .314 Simmons LAA 81 301 43 94 .312 MDuffy TB 76 300 30 93 .310 Merrifield KC 87 340 39 104 .306 Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; KDavis, Oakland, 60; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.