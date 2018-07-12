JetBlue Technology Ventures and Air New Zealand Announce Innovation Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--JetBlue Technology Ventures the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), today announced its latest efforts to help fuel travel industry innovation. The Silicon-Valley-based company, which incubates, invests in, and partners with early-stage start-ups at the intersection of technology and travel is announcing an International Innovation Partnership with launch partner Air New Zealand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005633/en/

JTV and Air New Zealand will work together to build an internationally recognized technology innovation ecosystem that will seek out, partner and implement emerging technologies in the travel sector. For JetBlue Technology Ventures, the International Innovation Partnership will expand the opportunities for existing and potential portfolio companies, as well as other startup partners. For Air New Zealand, the partnership will offer early access to emerging technologies as well as an entrance into the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem. Together the two companies, along with future partners, will build a network to better address changes coming to the travel industry as well as improve efficiencies within the existing infrastructure.

“Air New Zealand has a proud history of product innovation and we’re thrilled to be at the centre of the immense commercial and customer experience opportunities emerging from the intersection of technology and travel,” said Christopher Luxon, CEO of Air New Zealand. “As one of the most innovative airlines globally, Air New Zealand has a proud reputation for nimbly being able to seize opportunities and take these to market. We have been growing a terrific ecosystem of global partners as we seek to redefine the future of air travel. Partnering with JetBlue Technology Ventures is an important step in achieving that goal.”

“We established JetBlue Technology Ventures to expand upon JetBlue’s reputation as an innovative travel brand,” said Bonny Simi, President of JetBlue Technology Ventures. “As we further that mission, we are excited to expand our global reach and impact by building relationships with a like-minded travel partners across the travel and hospitality spectrum worldwide. Air New Zealand, with their focus on innovation and seeking creative solutions to industry challenges, is an excellent launch partner for the ecosystem.”

JTV expects to announce other travel and hospitality partners to join the ecosystem over the coming months. All partners will co-locate an innovation outpost in the JTV Silicon Valley location, creating a compelling ecosystem for startups in the expanding JTV portfolio of innovative startups.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is proud to be New Zealand’s national carrier delivering more than 16 million customer journeys to, from and all around New Zealand every year and has been named AirlineRatings.com Airline of the Year for the fifth consecutive year for 2018.

The airline continues to operate one of the world’s youngest fleets, connecting New Zealanders to 20 domestic and more than 30 international destinations including Asia, Europe, Australia, North and South America, and the Pacific Islands. As a member of the Star Alliance network, Air New Zealand is able to provide access to almost any destination in the world. For more information, visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz

About JetBlue Technology Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in, incubates and partners with early stage startups at the intersection of technology and travel to improve the entire travel experience. The company prioritizes investments that advance the customer-centric journey; technology empowered customer service; the future of operations and maintenance; revenue management, sales & distribution; and new regional transport ecosystems. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005633/en/

CONTACT: JetBlue Corporate Communications

Tel: 718-709-3089

corpcomm@jetblue.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW ZEALAND CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AIR SECURITY TRAVEL DESTINATIONS TRANSPORTATION OTHER TRAVEL MOBILE/WIRELESS LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: JetBlue Technology Ventures

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 03:00 PM/DISC: 07/11/2018 03:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005633/en