PetSmart® Expands National Ice Cream Day Celebration to Two Days, July 14-15, with Free Dog-friendly Ice Cream Samples at PetsHotel® Locations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 15, but PetSmart ® is celebrating all weekend long by offering free, dog-friendly ice cream at its PetSmart PetsHotel ® locations across North America.* In the past, PetSmart hosted the in-store giveaway on just one day, but is expanding it to two days this year.

“National Ice Cream Day has been such a big hit with our customers, we decided to make it a weekend-long celebration,” said Joanna Zucker, vice president of services at PetSmart. “It’s a great way to let your pet get in on the holiday fun and beat the heat with an ice cream treat!”

All day during store hours on Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, dogs can get a four-ounce, complimentary serving of dog-safe ice cream at PetSmart stores with PetsHotel facilities. This frozen treat is customarily offered as an add-on treat service at Doggie Day Camp and during overnight stays.

PetSmart is encouraging pet parents to share photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram of their pets enjoying National Ice Cream Day using #nationalicecreamday and tagging PetSmart.

For a list of PetSmart PetsHotel locations, visit https://www.petsmart.com/store-locator/.

*All giveaways available while supplies last.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

